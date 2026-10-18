Sharp Boy Busted! A young man involved in SIM swap fraud while masquerading as a Safaricom customer care agent cornered in Karen (VIDEO)







Sunday, October 18, 2026 - The proverbial 40 days of a young man suspected of being part of a criminal syndicate involved in SIM swap fraud finally caught up with him after he was cornered by members of the public in Karen.

The suspect is accused of masquerading as a Safaricom customer care agent alongside his accomplices, targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

The fraud involved promising victims free gifts and Safaricom lines before tricking them into exchanging SIM cards.

In the process, the suspects would obtain private information and use SIM swap fraud to access victims’ M-Pesa accounts and withdraw their money.

However, the suspect's criminal activities came to an abrupt halt after members of the public cornered him in Karen.

In a video circulating online, the young man is seen surrounded by an angry crowd as he pleads for mercy.

The incident serves as a reminder to mobile phone users to remain vigilant and never disclose their M-Pesa PINs, one-time passwords or other confidential details to strangers claiming to represent mobile service providers.

Watch the video.

SIM swap fraud suspect cornered while masquerading as a Safaricom customer care agent https://t.co/rNfbZjK5ED — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.