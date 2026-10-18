DRAMA as a Gen-Z man resists arrest by patrol cops in Nairobi CBD -“Mimi Si Mwizi” (VIDEO)





Sunday, October 18, 2026 - A dramatic confrontation ensued between patrol cops and a young man after he resisted arrest in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The man was walking along one of the streets in Nairobi CBD alongside his friends when he was stopped by the officers, who attempted to arrest him.

However, he stood his ground, insisting that he had not broken any law and questioning why the officers wanted to arrest him.

“Mimi si mwizi,” the man was heard repeatedly saying as he resisted the arrest.

His friends recorded the dramatic confrontation, even as one of the plain-clothed officers attempted to snatch the phone being used to capture the incident.

According to reports, the officers from the nearby Kamukunji and Central police stations are fond of arresting young men at night and demanding money from them.

In this incident, the young man appeared determined to challenge the officers, with the confrontation unfolding in full view of his friends.

Watch the video.

Drama as a Gen-Z man resists arrest by patrol cops in Nairobi CBD https://t.co/hMcWnTB1Ym — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 18, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.