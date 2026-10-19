Serial laptop thief captured on CCTV - He is always smartly dressed and targets businesses around Nairobi CBD (VIDEO)





Monday, October 19, 2026 - A man suspected to be a serial laptop thief has been captured on CCTV, with reports emerging that he targets business premises around Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

The suspect walked into a mobile phone and electronics shop along Tom Mboya Street while posing as a customer and made away with a laptop.

In the footage, the smartly dressed man is seen making fake phone calls as he waits for the perfect moment to steal the laptop.

Moments later, he grabs the laptop and leaves the premises, apparently unaware that he has been captured by CCTV cameras installed in the building.

Reports indicate that several business owners in Nairobi CBD have fallen victim to the same suspect.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.