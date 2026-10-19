KALONZO MUSYOKA accused of warming Governor WAVINYA NDETI's bed as social media users make fun of a video of them





Monday, October 19, 2026 - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is reported to be involved in a romantic affair with Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, with the rumours surfacing on X as users make fun of a video of them taken recently at a public event.

An X user shared the video with the caption, “Life is so private that these two allegedly warm the same bed, yet in public, HE Kalonzo acts like Wavinya Ndeti’s presence alone violates his no-nonsense policy! Kenyan politics deserves its own Oscars!”

According to those in the know, Kalonzo’s alleged affair with Wavinya is said to be well-known in Ukambani politics.

“He's been enjoying her sweetness for a while now. He loves traveling with her to keep it low.

Most of the money she's been stealing as Governor goes to Kalonzo,” an X user wrote.

“She's a widow; Kalonzo's wife is incapacitated. If opportunity knocks at your door and you don't use them wisely, you're a fool,” another user added.

Watch the video and reactions from social media users.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.