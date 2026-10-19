A video of a male teacher’s playful moment with female pupils during closing day sparks a buzz - What’s wrong with some of these private schools? (WATCH)









Monday, October 19, 2026 - A playful video of a male teacher interacting with female pupils has sparked an online buzz, with some social media users saying the teacher went overboard.

In the video, the pupils are seen lining up as the teacher holds gifts for them.

They move forward one at a time, dancing as the teacher hands them gifts in the form of sweets.

However, the pupils’ dance moves have left social media users talking, with some questioning whether the performance was appropriate for their age.

Others have partly blamed the trend on excessive exposure to social media, arguing that children are increasingly copying dance moves they see online.

Watch the trending video.

Aren't they too young for such moves? https://t.co/A7ziSStDlR — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.