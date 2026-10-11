See how nyama choma was served to guests during the wedding of Rift Valley billionaire AFRED SOI’s son - Money is good (VIDEO)





Sunday, October 11, 2026 - John Paul Soi, the son of Kipchimchim Group Chairman Alfred Soi, married his bride, Juliet Chepchirchir, in a lavish wedding ceremony held on October 10, 2026, in Kipchimchim, Ainamoi Constituency, Kericho County, where opulence was on full display.

Guests were treated to sumptuous food, including nyama choma, as several bulls were slaughtered and grilled for the occasion, making the event a memorable affair.

Watch the video.

Check place ya nyama choma money is good buana https://t.co/Dz5WX3VS9A — CHOBOS™ (@SangKip4) October 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.