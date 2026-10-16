President RUTO captured on camera lecturing his long-serving PA FAROUK KIBET amid concerns over his anger management skills - The President is mad at everyone (VIDEO)





Friday, October 16, 2026 - President William Ruto has sparked debate over his temper and how he handles anger after he was captured on camera appearing to lecture his longtime personal assistant, Farouk Kibet, during his ongoing tour of the North Rift region.

The video was recorded as the Head of State made his way into his military chopper after conducting a series of roadside rallies and inspecting development projects in the region.

In the footage, Ruto appears visibly angry as he speaks to Kibet, with his facial expressions suggesting that he was unhappy about something.

Kibet, who has served as Ruto’s trusted aide for decades, is among the key figures who have remained close to the President throughout his political journey.

The video has also fuelled online debate about Ruto’s public demeanour, with some observers questioning whether the pressures of leadership are taking a toll on him.



