Nyali MP MOHA JICHO PEVU melts hearts as he celebrates 15 years of marriage with rare romantic tribute to his ‘Queen’ (PHOTO)







Friday, October 30, 2026 - Nyali Member of Parliament Mohammed Ali, popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu, has shared a rare glimpse into his love life while celebrating 15 years of marriage with his wife, Rukiya Noordin.

The outspoken legislator, who is known for keeping his family away from the public spotlight, took to social media on Thursday, October 30, to mark the special milestone with a heartwarming photo and a touching message dedicated to the woman who has stood by his side for over a decade.

In the photo, the couple are seen walking hand in hand through a beautiful garden, framed beneath a heart-shaped floral arch.

Captured from behind, the pair appeared to be enjoying a peaceful and intimate moment together away from the demands of public life.

Rukiya looked elegant in a black buibui and niqab, while the legislator kept it simple in a maroon polo shirt paired with white trousers.

Accompanying the photo was a short but powerful message that spoke volumes about their bond.

“Happy 15th Anniversary, My Queen. 15 years of love, forever to go. I’d choose you every time,” Moha wrote.

The post quickly attracted admiration from followers, many praising the couple for their enduring relationship at a time when long-lasting marriages are increasingly rare.

Despite being married to a high-profile politician, Rukiya has largely remained out of the limelight.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.