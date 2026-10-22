Ni Kama OBINNA Alikulia NAOMI KURIA Kwa Gari Yake - ALEX MWAKIDEU appears to spill the beans! Men Don’t Keep Secrets (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Renowned radio presenter and podcaster Alex Mwakideu hosted actress Naomi Kuria for an interview, where she opened up about her short-lived relationship with comedian Oga Obinna.

Naomi claimed that during her relationship with Obinna, she never visited his house or even learned where he lived.

She also alleged that she never hosts men in her house.

Naomi went on to claim that their meeting point was either in her car or Obinna’s car.

As the interview progressed, Mwakideu appeared to hint that Obinna might have had “mechi” with Naomi Kuria inside his car, sparking curiosity.

Listen to the interview; men don’t keep secrets!





The Kenyan DAILY POST.