Ex-Classic FM presenter CIKU MUIRURI assaulted by goons and left with a bruised face - Powerful cartels want to evict her from their ancestral land (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Renowned media personality Ciku Muiruri has claimed that she was attacked and severely assaulted with a crowbar at her home by goons hired by directors of Floriculture Ltd, in an incident said to have occurred in the presence of police officers.

The attack is linked to a land dispute involving property where Ciku’s family has reportedly lived for many years.

In a post shared on social media, Ciku named AbdiRashid Abdul Shariff and Lucas Kaguamba, associated with Ngoigwa ThikaView, among those she accused of leading the attack under instructions from Floriculture Ltd.

Ciku further accused the OCPD and DCIO in Thika of blatantly ignoring court orders for nine days, claiming that the man who led the goons in the attack was still roaming freely on the property.

She expressed frustration that no arrests had been made despite the reported incident, raising questions about the police response and the enforcement of court orders.

“Is this a banana Republic?” she posed, as she called attention to her plight and the ongoing land dispute.

The dispute reportedly dates back more than 24 years, when Ciku’s brother, Tony Gachoka, used the family land as collateral for a bank loan after becoming a director of the family-owned company, Central Kenya Limited, following the death of their father, Joseph Muiruri Gachoka.

When Gachoka failed to repay the loan, Trust Bank auctioned the property to Floriculture International Limited in a transaction that his mother reportedly disputed.

According to the family’s account, Floriculture International purchased the land and its developments for KSh60 million, an amount the mother claimed was less than half the property’s true value.

Below is a video of Ciku crying for help on social media.





What's happening to Queen of Radio Ciku Muiruri? https://t.co/gsZFbe0tW7 — Mercy Naeku (@NaekuMercy) October 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.