Ex-Classic FM presenter CIKU MUIRURI assaulted by goons and left with a bruised face - Powerful cartels want to evict her from their ancestral land (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Renowned media personality Ciku Muiruri has claimed that she was attacked and severely assaulted with a crowbar at her home by goons hired by directors of Floriculture Ltd, in an incident said to have occurred in the presence of police officers.
The attack is linked to a
land dispute involving property where Ciku’s family has reportedly lived for
many years.
In a post shared on social
media, Ciku named AbdiRashid Abdul Shariff and Lucas Kaguamba, associated with
Ngoigwa ThikaView, among those she accused of leading the attack under
instructions from Floriculture Ltd.
Ciku further accused the OCPD
and DCIO in Thika of blatantly ignoring court orders for nine days, claiming
that the man who led the goons in the attack was still roaming freely on the
property.
She expressed frustration
that no arrests had been made despite the reported incident, raising questions
about the police response and the enforcement of court orders.
“Is this a banana Republic?”
she posed, as she called attention to her plight and the ongoing land dispute.
The dispute reportedly dates
back more than 24 years, when Ciku’s brother, Tony Gachoka, used the family
land as collateral for a bank loan after becoming a director of the
family-owned company, Central Kenya Limited, following the death of their
father, Joseph Muiruri Gachoka.
When Gachoka failed to repay
the loan, Trust Bank auctioned the property to Floriculture International
Limited in a transaction that his mother reportedly disputed.
According to the family’s
account, Floriculture International purchased the land and its developments for
KSh60 million, an amount the mother claimed was less than half the property’s
true value.
Below is a video of Ciku crying for help on social media.
What's happening to Queen of Radio Ciku Muiruri? https://t.co/gsZFbe0tW7— Mercy Naeku (@NaekuMercy) October 21, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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