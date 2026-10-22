MOSIRIA fires back at Governor SAKAJA with sarcastic apology after he was sacked - "My only mistake was to outshine my master"





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Former Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has launched a thinly veiled attack on Governor Johnson Sakaja following his dramatic removal from City Hall, claiming that his biggest mistake may have been "outshining" his boss through his work.

Mosiria referenced Robert Greene's The 48 Laws of Power, suggesting that his impressive performance may have worked against him.

“I think my only mistake was to outshine my master by breaking Rule Number One of the 48 Laws of Power, and I am sorry.

“I apologise to my boss if working hard in City Hall is a mistake. I did not know that it would land me into trouble with my own boss,” Mosiria wrote.

The former Chief Officer for Public Participation, Citizen Engagement and Customer Service said Sakaja had previously praised him as one of the country's top-performing county officials.

“I have worked for the same boss who used to praise me that Mosiria is the best working chief officer in Kenya, who is performing exceptionally well and even exceeding expectations.”

However, he claimed there was a different perception behind the scenes.

“To me, it was good compliments from my boss, but behind the scenes, there was a different view of Mosiria, who was perceived as someone working and trying to make it look like his boss is not working.”

Mosiria also shared a past video of Sakaja praising him and expressed disappointment over his exit, saying:

“NI UCHUNGU SANA! Thank you, my boss, for recognising my work and appreciating how hard-working I was as your Chief Officer.”

His ouster was announced on October 21 through a notice issued by County Secretary Machel Waikenda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.