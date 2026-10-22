A heartbreaking video from SALOME WANJIKU’s burial, the lady who took her own life, 2 years after stabbing her boyfriend 27 times - Murder case was scheduled for hearing on 2nd December


Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Salome Wanjiku, better known as Sally, has taken her own life two years after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Conrad Nyabuto, 27 times in a highly publicised murder case.

Salome, who was out on bond as she awaited the conclusion of the case, is reported to have taken her own life at her parents’ home.

She was buried in a low-key ceremony attended by friends and family on October 19, 2026.

One of Salome’s friends emotionally revealed that she had been battling depression and facing stigma following the murder accusations.

In the wake of her death, Salome’s friends have opened a WhatsApp group where they can share their personal struggles and support one another.

Her death comes as the murder case was scheduled for a hearing on December 2, 2026, adding another tragic chapter to a case that attracted widespread public attention.




Below is a video from Salome’s burial ceremony.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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