A heartbreaking video from SALOME WANJIKU’s burial, the lady who took her own life, 2 years after stabbing her boyfriend 27 times - Murder case was scheduled for hearing on 2nd December





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Salome Wanjiku, better known as Sally, has taken her own life two years after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Conrad Nyabuto, 27 times in a highly publicised murder case.

Salome, who was out on bond as she awaited the conclusion of the case, is reported to have taken her own life at her parents’ home.

She was buried in a low-key ceremony attended by friends and family on October 19, 2026.

One of Salome’s friends emotionally revealed that she had been battling depression and facing stigma following the murder accusations.

In the wake of her death, Salome’s friends have opened a WhatsApp group where they can share their personal struggles and support one another.

Her death comes as the murder case was scheduled for a hearing on December 2, 2026, adding another tragic chapter to a case that attracted widespread public attention.

Below is a video from Salome’s burial ceremony.

FROM MY DM🔴 I DON'T KNOW HOW TRUE IT IS "Hello, I kindly request your help in bringing attention to the latest developments in Conrad Nyabuto’s case. In 2024, Conrad was allegedly stabbed 27 times by Salome Wanjiru, who was arrested then granted a bond in connection with the incident. We have since received verified reports that Salome died and was buried on 19 October 2026. There are rumours suggesting that she may have died by suicide, but the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. The case was scheduled for hearing on 2nd December 2026. Following this unexpected development, we are concerned about what will happen to the case and whether justice for Conrad and his family will still be pursued. You stood up with Conrad and helped push for his justice and we sincerely appreciate your efforts. We kindly ask you to help bring these latest developments to public attention. Thank you for standing with Conrad." — I am Chege (@_James041) October 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.