MERCY MASIKA’s husband exposed as a serial womanizer and wife beater even as she organizes a masterclass to coach women on how to become good wives - She may be suffering in silence







Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Gospel singer Mercy Masika’s upcoming Becoming a Wife masterclass has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning why women are being taught how to become better wives while similar programmes targeting men remain largely absent.

The debate gained momentum after Masika shared a post on Instagram highlighting the role of mentorship in her marriage journey and announcing the involvement of Lady Bishop Kathy Kiuna in the classes.

However, the singer’s masterclass has also triggered fresh discussions about the expectations placed on women in marriage and whether equal attention should be given to the responsibilities of husbands.

Meanwhile, claims have emerged alleging that Masika’s husband has been unfaithful and physically abusive towards her.

The claims are circulating on various social media platforms as discussions surrounding Masika’s masterclass, where she is reportedly charging attendees KSh 30,000, continue.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.