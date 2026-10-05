Man shares CCTV footage of his toxic baby mama storming his residence and causing destruction - She has refused to move on after break up! Shame on you HIMAZ MUHAMMED





Monday, October 5, 2026 - A man has taken to social media to call out his baby mama, identified as Himaz Muhammed alias MC Himaz, accusing her of stalking him after their breakup.

According to the disgruntled man, Himaz has refused to move on after they parted ways.

He shared CCTV footage showing her storming into his residence and causing destruction.

In one of the videos, she is seen attempting to break the windows.

In another video, she breaks the side mirror of his car in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

He had also made a long post narrating how his baby mama had made his life a living hell, including interfering with his current relationships.

Check out his posts and CCTV footage.



























