Mali Ya Mdosi! MOSIRIA exposes a Slay Queen appointed by Governor SAKAJA to a plum position in the county government to harass him - Claims she is having an affair with the Governor (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Geoffrey Mosiria, a senior Nairobi County Government official, has accused Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of appointing one of his side chicks to a plum position in the county government to harass him.
Speaking in an interview on
the Iko Nini podcast, Mosiria claimed that Silantoi Suzanne was appointed as a
County Executive Member and assigned an office at Sakaja’s private office along
Riverside Drive.
Suzanne was reportedly given
powers to intimidate Mosiria amid claims that she was having a romantic affair
with the governor.
“She has been frustrating me
under Sakaja’s instructions. Boss anaingiza mapenzi kwa kazi,” Mosiria said,
vowing to spill more dirt.
Mosiria described Silantoi as
a drunkard and incompetent, adding that she drinks 7 days a week.
Below are photos of Silantoi.
Watch Mosiria’s explosive
interview.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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