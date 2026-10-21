Mali Ya Mdosi! MOSIRIA exposes a Slay Queen appointed by Governor SAKAJA to a plum position in the county government to harass him - Claims she is having an affair with the Governor (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - Geoffrey Mosiria, a senior Nairobi County Government official, has accused Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of appointing one of his side chicks to a plum position in the county government to harass him.

Speaking in an interview on the Iko Nini podcast, Mosiria claimed that Silantoi Suzanne was appointed as a County Executive Member and assigned an office at Sakaja’s private office along Riverside Drive.

Suzanne was reportedly given powers to intimidate Mosiria amid claims that she was having a romantic affair with the governor.

“She has been frustrating me under Sakaja’s instructions. Boss anaingiza mapenzi kwa kazi,” Mosiria said, vowing to spill more dirt.

Mosiria described Silantoi as a drunkard and incompetent, adding that she drinks 7 days a week.

Below are photos of Silantoi.

Watch Mosiria’s explosive interview.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.