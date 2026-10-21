PHOTOs! City Slay Queen cries out after flashy corporate man, ERSKINE MUGADIA, gave her 250 bob only for P2 after MECHI despite being the Sales Director at Tatu City





Wednesday, October 21, 2026 - A disgruntled lady has come out guns blazing, accusing flashy real estate executive Erskine Mugadia, who serves as Sales Director at Tatu City, of being stingy.

The lady claims to have met Mugadia for a private escapade, expecting him to tip her generously.

However, she claims that he only gave her KSh 250 to buy P2, leaving her disappointed by what she described as his stinginess.

On social media, Mugadia displays a flamboyant lifestyle, frequently globe-trotting and dining in exclusive hotels.

However, according to the lady, his flashy lifestyle does not match his generosity in private, with the disgruntled woman also making claims about his performance.

See his photos below.

























































The Kenyan DAILY POST.