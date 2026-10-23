Legendary Kikuyu Benga singer WANGARI WAKABERA flaunts her Ben 10 lover (PHOTOs & VIDEOs)





Friday, October 23, 2026 - Legendary and controversial Kikuyu Benga singer Wangari Wakabera has found love and taken to social media to introduce her youthful Ben 10 lover.

Wangari, who has been in the music industry for over 40 years, shared a series of photos and videos showing her goofing around with her lover, a young man in his 30s.

Despite their visible age gap, the two appeared unbothered by online criticism as they continued to enjoy their romance and share affectionate moments together.

Wangari has enjoyed a long career in the Kikuyu Benga music scene, and her latest social media posts have now put her love life in the spotlight.

See photos and videos.





Legendary Kikuyu Benga singer WANGARI WAKABERA flaunts her Ben 10 lover https://t.co/5IdEcMwMi7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.