“I will always love you baibe” - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer BEN GITHAE showered with praise by the widow he is dating! The woman was accused of killing her husband after lavish wedding

Friday, October 23, 2026 - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer Ben Githae appears to be madly in love with Bilhah Mukuhah, a US-based Kenyan nurse and widow.
Bilhah took to social media
and gushed over Githae, publicly professing her love for the singer.
“I will always love you
baibe,” she wrote in a sweet message that has drawn attention online.
Bilhah officially announced earlier this year that she was dating Githae, sparking public interest in their
relationship.
She was previously married in
a lavish wedding, but reports indicate that the marriage ended two years later.
Shortly after the marriage
reportedly crumbled, her husband died.
Allegations have also emerged
online claiming that Bilhah had a hand in her late husband's death.
Check out her latest post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments