“I will always love you baibe” - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer BEN GITHAE showered with praise by the widow he is dating! The woman was accused of killing her husband after lavish wedding





Friday, October 23, 2026 - Controversial Kikuyu gospel singer Ben Githae appears to be madly in love with Bilhah Mukuhah, a US-based Kenyan nurse and widow.

Bilhah took to social media and gushed over Githae, publicly professing her love for the singer.

“I will always love you baibe,” she wrote in a sweet message that has drawn attention online.

Bilhah officially announced earlier this year that she was dating Githae, sparking public interest in their relationship.

She was previously married in a lavish wedding, but reports indicate that the marriage ended two years later.

Shortly after the marriage reportedly crumbled, her husband died.

Allegations have also emerged online claiming that Bilhah had a hand in her late husband's death.

Check out her latest post.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.