LADY cries out as RUTO-owned Stabex International grabs their prime family land in Karen to put up a petrol station - Property fenced under police watch (PHOTOs)





Friday, October 30, 2026 - A lady has cried out for help after her family's prime land in Karen, Nairobi, was grabbed to pave the way for the construction of a Stabex petrol station.

In an emotional appeal, the lady claimed that her mother's land was being taken over by individuals linked to Stabex International, with police officers from Karen Police Station and DCI providing security as the property was fenced off.

"My mum’s land in Karen is being grabbed for 'them' to put up a Stabex under the guard of the Karen police and DCI. Nani anaeza tusaidia jameni?" she lamented.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua previously revealed that President William Ruto is a majority shareholder in Stabex International.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.