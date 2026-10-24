LADY confesses why she was forced to have MECHI with a stranger in exchange for money

Saturday, October 24, 2026 - A lady has confessed that she was forced to put her morals aside and have “mechi” with a stranger in exchange for money, saying she had hit rock bottom.
She reportedly lost her job,
depleted her savings, and was on the verge of being locked out of her rented
house after failing to pay rent.
With bills piling up and no
immediate source of income, she found herself in a desperate situation and had
to make a difficult decision to survive.
The lady reportedly met a man
at a club and ended up having “mechi” with him in exchange for money to help
her settle her bills.
Check out her confession.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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