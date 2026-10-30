KISII man arrested over romance scam targeting gullible Americans - 800 victims lost money in the sophisticated fraud

Friday, October 30, 2026 - A Kenyan national from Kisii, identified as Nicodemus Hingima Monyancha, has been charged in the United States over his involvement in a sophisticated international cryptocurrency and romance fraud scheme targeting approximately 800 Americans.
On October 27, 2026, the US
Department of Justice unsealed criminal complaints against Monyancha and five
other suspects, accusing them of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
According to FBI, Monyancha
operated from organised scam compounds in Antananarivo, Madagascar, as part of
an international criminal network reportedly linked to Chinese transnational
crime organisations.
Investigators say the
suspects created fake profiles of attractive women on American dating websites
and used them to lure unsuspecting victims into romantic relationships through
WhatsApp.
After gaining the victims'
trust, the scammers convinced them to invest in cryptocurrency, directing them
to fraudulent cryptocurrency and NFT investment platforms.
Once victims connected their
digital wallets to the platforms, hidden permissions allowed the fraudsters to
secretly drain their funds.
Investigators further
established that the fraudsters initially operated from Cambodia before
relocating to Madagascar, where Monyancha and his accomplices continued running
the scheme.
The Kenyan national and five co-accused now face serious federal fraud charges as US authorities pursue the international network behind the multimillion-dollar scam.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments