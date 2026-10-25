Kenyan woman confronts her Ugandan househelp! She had stolen some of her items and packed them, a few days after employing her (VIDEO)





Sunday, October 25, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has shared a video clip showing her confronting her househelp after discovering that she had stolen some of her belongings and packed them in a suitcase.

According to the woman, she experienced a medical emergency in the middle of the night and reached for her handbag to retrieve some crucial documents, only to discover that it was missing.

To her shock, she discovered that the househelp had taken the handbag and packed it in a suitcase.

Upon opening the suitcase, she found other items she claimed had been stolen, including a cooking pan.

The woman was left furious by the discovery and ordered the househelp to pack her belongings and leave the house.

Watch the video.

Kenyan woman confronts her Ugandan househelp! She had stolen some of her items and packed them a few days after being employed https://t.co/jyetD8Avlf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.