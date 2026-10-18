Beautiful city Slay Queens turn up for the burial of KIDO, a notorious thug who was lynched after snatching a phone- LADIES love bad boys (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 18, 2026 - A group of beautiful ladies turned up to pay their last respects to Kido, a notorious thug who was reportedly lynched after snatching a phone.
Despite his criminal activities, Kido appears to have
attracted ladies like a magnet and is reported to have had multiple
girlfriends.
The ladies were captured on camera at Kido’s rural home
during his burial, with the video gaining traction online and sparking
reactions among social media users.
The gathering has also revived the familiar debate about why
some ladies appear attracted to men with a bad-boy reputation, even when their
lifestyles are associated with crime and trouble.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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