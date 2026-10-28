Inside KANYARI’s child custody drama with his late wife’s husband TASH - TASH was demanding Ksh 1 Million from KANYARI - Is he a male version of a gold-digger? (LOOK)





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged from the child custody battle between controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari and Tash, the man who was married to his late wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo, with the court ultimately ruling in Kanyari’s favour.

According to court proceedings, Kanyari presented evidence showing that he owns three homes in Nairobi, including one located close to the school attended by the children.

Tash, on the other hand, reportedly did not provide evidence that he owns a home, with the children having been living in a house belonging to their late mother.

On school fees, Kanyari presented documents showing that he pays KSh 1 million per term for the children’s education at Woodcreek International School.

Tash presented an admission letter but did not provide evidence showing that he had been paying their school fees.

Kanyari also presented evidence that he had been responsible for the children’s hospital bills and had financed their holidays to Dubai and the United Kingdom, despite Tash sharing photos of the trips.

Tash described himself as a businessman who works in the United States but, according to the account of the proceedings, did not provide supporting documents detailing his business activities or sources of income.

The court was also not presented with evidence proving allegations that Kanyari was unfit to parent his children or that he had a drinking problem.

Tash had argued that Kanyari’s political commitments could make it difficult for him to care for the children, but the preacher maintained that politicians can successfully raise their families.

Another issue that has attracted attention is a reported demand by Tash for KSh 1 million from Kanyari, although the purpose of the payment was not clearly established in the information shared.

Despite the disputed issues, the court acknowledged that Tash had lived with the children and that they shared a good relationship.

Ultimately, the court ruled in Kanyari’s favour, granting him responsibility for the children, with the Children’s Department expected to assist with the transition.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.