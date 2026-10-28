Inside KANYARI’s child custody drama with his late wife’s husband TASH - TASH was demanding Ksh 1 Million from KANYARI - Is he a male version of a gold-digger? (LOOK)

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Fresh details have emerged from the child custody battle between controversial city preacher Victor Kanyari and Tash, the man who was married to his late wife, gospel singer Betty Bayo, with the court ultimately ruling in Kanyari’s favour.
According to court
proceedings, Kanyari presented evidence showing that he owns three homes in
Nairobi, including one located close to the school attended by the children.
Tash, on the other hand,
reportedly did not provide evidence that he owns a home, with the children
having been living in a house belonging to their late mother.
On school fees, Kanyari
presented documents showing that he pays KSh 1 million per term for the
children’s education at Woodcreek International School.
Tash presented an admission letter but did not
provide evidence showing that he had been paying their school fees.
Kanyari also presented
evidence that he had been responsible for the children’s hospital bills and had
financed their holidays to Dubai and the United Kingdom, despite Tash sharing
photos of the trips.
Tash described himself as a
businessman who works in the United States but, according to the account of the
proceedings, did not provide supporting documents detailing his business
activities or sources of income.
The court was also not
presented with evidence proving allegations that Kanyari was unfit to parent
his children or that he had a drinking problem.
Tash had argued that Kanyari’s political
commitments could make it difficult for him to care for the children, but the
preacher maintained that politicians can successfully raise their families.
Another issue that has
attracted attention is a reported demand by Tash for KSh 1 million from
Kanyari, although the purpose of the payment was not clearly established in the
information shared.
Despite the disputed issues,
the court acknowledged that Tash had lived with the children and that they
shared a good relationship.
Ultimately, the court ruled in Kanyari’s favour, granting him responsibility for the children, with the Children’s Department expected to assist with the transition.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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