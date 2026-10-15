“He is married to 2 wives and a notorious womanizer” - LADY told after posting a PHOTO of Kisumu-based engineer and seeking his private information! She is pregnant for him







Thursday, October 15, 2026 - A lady has been left with more questions than answers after posting a photo of a Kisumu-based engineer on the Ongea App, seeking information about his private life.

The lady claims that she met the wealthy engineer in Kilimani, Nairobi, and the two reportedly got involved in a romantic affair.

However, things appear to have taken an unexpected turn after she became pregnant for the man.

She claims that she has not yet informed him about the pregnancy.

Wanting to know more about the man she had been involved with, the lady shared his photo on the Ongea App, hoping to dig up information about his personal life.

But the responses she received were not what she expected.

According to claims shared on the platform, the engineer is reportedly married to two wives and has a reputation as a notorious womanizer in Kisumu.

He was also alleged to have a particular preference for light-skinned ladies, claims that have added another twist to the unfolding drama.

Check out the post.











