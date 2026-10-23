ALIFULIZA! A man embarrassed by a LADY after he visited her house for paid MECHI and failed to pay! Ordered to wash the toilet and perform other household chores (VIDEO)





Friday, October 23, 2026 - A young man was humiliated after visiting a lady’s house for paid “mechi” and failed to pay after their private encounter.

The man is said to have contacted the lady through an online website and was directed to her house, where they spent time together.

Trouble reportedly started when the lady demanded her payment, only for the man to claim that he did not have enough money to settle the dues.

The situation then took an embarrassing turn after the lady recorded the man and shared the video clip online.

In the viral footage, the distressed Gen-Z man is seen kneeling on the floor with his hands raised.

He is later instructed to wash the toilet and perform other household chores as punishment for failing to pay.

Watch the embarrassing video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.