DRAMA as a woman storms a supermarket and confronts a cashier, accusing her of having an affair with her husband (VIDEO)





Wednesday, October 14, 2026 - Shoppers were treated to a dramatic scene after a woman stormed into a supermarket, breathing fire and accusing a cashier of attempting to wreck her marriage.

The seemingly furious woman reportedly got wind that her husband was having an affair with the cashier and decided to confront her at her workplace, triggering a tense showdown.

In the video, the angry wife is seen hurling insults at the cashier as bystanders watch.

A heated argument ensues, with tensions rising and blows nearly exchanged as the confrontation threatens to turn physical.

The video has since sparked reactions on social media, with some users blaming the wife for being too possessive and accusing her of directing her anger at the wrong person.

“She's fighting the wrong person. She was supposed to be addressing her husband, who seems not to value her,” one user wrote.

“That energy must be directed at her husband. He is the one who chose to cheat on her,” another user added.

Watch the dramatic video below.

A woman confronted a SPAR cashier at work, accusing her of dating her husband.😳😳 https://t.co/ao5Ng5Abbw — Lavish Living (@busiwe_bubu) October 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.