Gen-Z lady breaks necks during a Safaricom roadshow as she unleashes energetic dance moves - See NYASH!! (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 18, 2026 - A little-known Gen-Z lady has turned into a social media sensation after a video of her entertaining a crowd during a Safaricom roadshow went viral.
Dressed
in a figure-hugging dress, the well-endowed lady took to the dance floor and
shook her nyash, leaving little to the imagination as the excited crowd erupted
in cheers.
Her
energetic dance moves quickly caught the attention of onlookers, with many
capturing the lively moment as she entertained the crowd.
Watch
the video.
Raw talent! https://t.co/sgPvV6zNg2— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 18, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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