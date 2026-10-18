Gen-Z lady breaks necks during a Safaricom roadshow as she unleashes energetic dance moves - See NYASH!! (VIDEO)





Sunday, October 18, 2026 - A little-known Gen-Z lady has turned into a social media sensation after a video of her entertaining a crowd during a Safaricom roadshow went viral.

Dressed in a figure-hugging dress, the well-endowed lady took to the dance floor and shook her nyash, leaving little to the imagination as the excited crowd erupted in cheers.

Her energetic dance moves quickly caught the attention of onlookers, with many capturing the lively moment as she entertained the crowd.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.