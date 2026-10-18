BABU OWINO breaks silence after WINNIE ODINGA announced she will contest the Nairobi Senate seat in 2027 elections.





Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has responded after East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga declared she will contest the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 elections.

According to the outspoken legislator, his long-standing respect for the late ODM leader Raila Odinga would prevent him from attacking Winnie, even as speculation grows about a potential clash over Nairobi's top political seats.

Babu, who has openly expressed interest in becoming Nairobi governor, said the ultimate decision lies with voters rather than politicians.

“Winnie has her dreams just as I have mine. Let her pursue hers and let me pursue mine.

"Nairobi residents will decide who they want,” he told the crowd.

His remarks came days after Winnie announced her intention to vie for the Nairobi Senate seat during a memorial event held in honour of her father in Bondo, Siaya County.

She indicated that the anticipated departure of current Senator Edwin Sifuna, who has set his sights on the presidency, would create an opportunity for her to enter the race.

Winnie’s declaration sparked debate, with some critics arguing that Nairobi should not have both a governor and senator from the Luo community.

However, Babu rejected the ethnic argument, noting that voters previously elected both Governor Johnson Sakaja and Senator Sifuna, who hail from the Luhya community.

According to the MP, leadership positions should be determined by competence and voters' choices rather than ethnic considerations.

The race for Nairobi Senate is already shaping up to be competitive, with Lang’ata MP Phelix “Jalang’o” Odiwuor also declaring interest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.