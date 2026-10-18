BABU OWINO breaks silence after WINNIE ODINGA announced she will contest the Nairobi Senate seat in 2027 elections.

Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has responded after East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Winnie Odinga declared she will contest the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 elections.
According to the outspoken
legislator, his long-standing respect for the late ODM leader Raila Odinga
would prevent him from attacking Winnie, even as speculation grows about a
potential clash over Nairobi's top political seats.
Babu, who has openly expressed interest in becoming Nairobi
governor, said the ultimate decision lies with voters rather than politicians.
“Winnie has her dreams just as I have mine. Let her pursue hers and let me pursue mine.
"Nairobi residents will decide who they want,” he
told the crowd.
His remarks came days after Winnie announced her intention
to vie for the Nairobi Senate seat during a memorial event held in honour of
her father in Bondo, Siaya County.
She indicated that the anticipated departure of current Senator
Edwin Sifuna, who has set his sights on the presidency, would create an opportunity
for her to enter the race.
Winnie’s declaration sparked debate, with some critics
arguing that Nairobi should not have both a governor and senator from the Luo
community.
However, Babu rejected the ethnic argument, noting that
voters previously elected both Governor Johnson Sakaja and Senator Sifuna, who
hail from the Luhya community.
According to the MP, leadership positions should be
determined by competence and voters' choices rather than ethnic considerations.
The race for Nairobi Senate is already shaping up to be
competitive, with Lang’ata MP Phelix “Jalang’o” Odiwuor also declaring
interest.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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