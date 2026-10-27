Foreign Affairs PS KORIR SING'OEI protests Nigeria's ‘unacceptable’ treatment of Kenyans seeking visas to the West African country.







Tuesday, October 27, 2026 - Kenya has protested what it terms the unfair treatment of its citizens seeking visas to Nigeria.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei has faulted the West African nation for failing to reciprocate Kenya's visa-free policy for Nigerian citizens.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 27, Sing’Oei said Kenyans continue to face unnecessary hurdles when applying for Nigerian visas despite Kenya allowing Nigerians to enter the country without requiring a visa.

The PS described the situation as unacceptable and said the inconvenience faced by Kenyan travellers was unjustified.

“The treatment of Kenyans seeking visas to Nigeria is unacceptable.

"While we extend visa-free entry to Nigerian citizens, this is not reciprocated.

"The inconvenience suffered by Kenyans is unwarranted,” Sing’Oei stated.

He added that the government has escalated the matter through diplomatic and political channels in an effort to resolve it.

“We are pursuing the remedying of this situation with vigor at diplomatic and political levels,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing complaints from Kenyans on social media over what many describe as an overly demanding visa application process.

One user claimed applicants are required to submit more paperwork than is needed when applying for visas to destinations such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Schengen countries.

“Applying for a Nigerian visa requires more documents than the UK, US, or Schengen.

"The process is longer and even requires the passport of the person inviting you,” the user alleged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.