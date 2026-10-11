DRAMA as legendary Congolese singer KOFFI OLOMINDE roughs up FRED MACHOKA as tensions escalate - This man has anger issues (VIDEO)

Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Drama was witnessed during the much-hyped concert hosted by veteran broadcaster Fred Machoka to celebrate his 50 years in the media industry after Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé cut short his performance and left the stage in protest.
In
the video, Machoka is seen desperately trying to calm him down, but his efforts
appear to fall on deaf ears.
Koffi
throws his hands in the air in protest before storming off the stage, leaving
fans shocked by his actions.
Koffi
has previously been involved in controversy over his temper.
In
2016, he was deported from Kenya after a video emerged showing him kicking one
of his dancers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Watch the video.
0 Comments