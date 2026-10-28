Dozens of youths arrested as police raid illegal wine and spirits joints along Mirema Drive - Huko Sherehe ni 24/7 (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Police officers conducted a raid along Mirema Drive and arrested 27 youths during a crackdown targeting liquor establishments operating contrary to the law.

The operation targeted establishments suspected of violating regulations governing the sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), enforcing the law governing the liquor trade remains a key part of maintaining public order and protecting communities from the risks associated with non-compliant alcohol establishments.

The crackdown focused on enforcing the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act, which regulates the production, sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages in the country.

All 27 suspects were arrested and taken into custody pending arraignment in court, where they are expected to face relevant charges.

The operation comes amid continued efforts by police to ensure liquor businesses comply with the law and that those operating outside the required regulations are held accountable.

Mirema Drive is known for its vibrant nightlife, with several entertainment joints attracting youthful revelers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.