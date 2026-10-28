Dozens of youths arrested as police raid illegal wine and spirits joints along Mirema Drive - Huko Sherehe ni 24/7 (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 - Police officers conducted a raid along Mirema Drive and arrested 27 youths during a crackdown targeting liquor establishments operating contrary to the law.
The operation targeted establishments suspected of violating
regulations governing the sale and distribution of alcoholic drinks.
According to the National Police Service (NPS), enforcing
the law governing the liquor trade remains a key part of maintaining public
order and protecting communities from the risks associated with non-compliant
alcohol establishments.
The crackdown focused on enforcing the Alcoholic Drinks
Control Act, which regulates the production, sale and distribution of alcoholic
beverages in the country.
All 27 suspects were arrested and taken into custody pending
arraignment in court, where they are expected to face relevant charges.
The operation comes amid continued efforts by police to
ensure liquor businesses comply with the law and that those operating outside
the required regulations are held accountable.
Mirema Drive is known for its vibrant nightlife, with several entertainment joints attracting youthful revelers.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments