DJ MOZ gushes over his Mzungu wife DEBZ as he celebrates 18 years of marriage and shares secret to lasting love





Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Gospel DJ and media personality DJ Moz has celebrated 18 years of marriage with his wife, Deborah Kimathi, popularly known as Debz, with a heartfelt tribute.

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, October 17, 2026, the Kubamba Krew member reflected on their journey together, thanking his wife for standing by him and accepting him despite his imperfections.

“18 years today. October 17th, 2018, Debs and I said, ‘I do.’ How time flies. God has indeed been good to us,” he wrote.

The celebrated gospel DJ went on to acknowledge Debz's role in his personal growth, crediting her love and support with helping him become a better man.

“Thank you for loving me with my flaws, Debs. I am a better man because of you,” he added.

Moz also acknowledged that their journey has not always been smooth, noting that their ability to keep choosing each other despite difficult moments has remained an important part of their marriage.

“I am glad that even in difficult situations, we keep choosing love. I love you, and I choose love,” he wrote.

Moz used the occasion to encourage couples at different stages of their romantic journeys to embrace love.

“To all walking this journey of marriage, keep shining. Keep growing. Keep choosing love,” he advised.

For those dating, Moz encouraged them to enjoy life while surrounding themselves with friends who bring out their best qualities.

“Those dating, live 💯. Spend time with friends who will bring the best out of you. Keep choosing love,” he added.

He also had a message for singles, urging them not to feel pressured into relationships.

“For the single, keep living. Don’t rush. Choose love,” he wrote.

Debz, who is Scottish, originally moved to Kenya to work on a missionary project before meeting DJ Moz.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.