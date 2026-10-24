Disgruntled woman parades a photo of her husband’s Slay Queen side chick - Claims she is milking him dry! Has not paid rent for 3 months





Saturday, October 24, 2026 - A disgruntled woman has accused a slay queen identified as Mary of wrecking her marriage and exploiting her husband financially.

According to the woman, her husband has abandoned his family responsibilities as he continues to spoil his side chick.

She claims that her husband has not paid rent for three months, even as he continues to sponsor the side chick’s soft life.

The frustrated woman has now paraded a photo of Mary, accusing her of benefiting from her husband while his family struggles to meet basic expenses.

Check out her photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.