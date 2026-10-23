Disgruntled woman cries out as MARION NJERI attempts to wreck her marriage - Stumbled upon her private photos on husband’s phone and infects him with Kaswende! Ni Karembo (PHOTOs)





Friday, October 23, 2026 - A disgruntled woman has come out guns blazing, accusing a lady identified as Marion Njeri of attempting to wreck her marriage.

According to the woman, she snooped through her husband’s phone and found private photos that Marion had sent him, leaving her furious.

She went on to describe Marion as a serial homewrecker and threatened to leak her private photos, further accusing her of infecting her husband with kaswende.

Below are photos of Marion Njeri.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.