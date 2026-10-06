Chunga Sana! LYDIA OGINGA warned for breaking marriages at Makumbi Park in Syokimau as married women lodge complaints! Amehamia Huko Juzi (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - Controversial social media personality Lydia Oginga has been accused of being a homewrecker by neighbours at Makumbi Park in Syokimau, where she recently relocated.
According to one of the
neighbours, Lydia has developed a habit of targeting married men at the gated
estate.
So bold is Lydia, the neighbour
claims, that she lets the wives of the men she is having extramarital affairs
with know that she is also in the picture.
She is said to have made
several enemies at the estate, with the neighbour now warning her to be
careful.
Before relocating to Syokimau, Lydia lived in Kisumu, where her randy behaviour was well known.
See her photos below.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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