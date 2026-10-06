Alimnyonga! Foreign man physically assaults his girlfriend in public along Mombasa Road! Passersby take advantage and steal his expensive phones (VIDEO)





Tuesday, October 6, 2026 - A foreign man was involved in a physical altercation with his girlfriend along Mombasa Road after a night out.

During the altercation between the couple, some passersby took advantage of the situation and stole the man’s expensive phones.

In the video, the lady, who appeared visibly confused, is seen being questioned by her angry boyfriend about the whereabouts of his phones.

She claims that they were taken by passersby as they were engaged in an altercation.

The lady is also heard saying that her boyfriend had attempted to strangle her, forcing her to flee, and that the phones were stolen in the melee.

However, her boyfriend would hear none of it and continued confronting her while laying the blame on her.

“You are the cause of all this,” he was heard saying.

Watch the full video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.