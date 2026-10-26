BUSTED!! Kitui East Member of Parliament NIMROD MBAI awards his alleged side chick MWIKALI a Ksh 12 million school fencing tender and mistakenly posts the documents on WhatsApp status





Monday, October 26, 2026 - Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai is facing intense online scrutiny following claims that he awarded a multi-million-shilling tender to his alleged side chick, Mwikali, and accidentally shared the tender documents on his WhatsApp status.

While the tendering process is supposed to be competitive and transparent, the controversial MP is alleged to have awarded the tender directly to the lady.

The tender involves fencing a school and is worth KSh 12 million.

Mbai later deleted the WhatsApp status after apparently realising his mistake.

However, a screenshot of the tender documents had already been taken and circulated.

Check this out.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.