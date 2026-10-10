AZZIAD NASENYA’ s private escapades with an old mzungu at Pride Inn hotel in Westlands exposed - Mafuta Ya “Si-Dih” Ilikua Inaonekana Kwa Miguu







Saturday, October 10, 2026 - Renowned social media personality Azziad Nasenya was reportedly spotted in the company of an old mzungu sponsor at a luxurious hotel in Westlands.

According to a source, Azziad and the elderly foreign man had booked a room at Pride Inn Hotel along Westlands Road, where they are believed to have engaged in private escapades.

“Mafuta ya ‘Si-Dih’ ilikua inaonekana kwa miguu,” the source claimed.

Azziad has in the past been accused online of associating with wealthy men and meeting them in lavish hotels for private escapades.

She has also faced allegations about living beyond her means.

Below is a post from a source on Azziad’s private escapades at the lavish hotel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.