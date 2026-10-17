A video of SIFUNA being escorted to the toilet by his supporters during a visit to Trans Nzoia emerges - They are not taking chances (WATCH)





Saturday, October 17, 2026 - A video showing Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna being escorted to a toilet by his supporters during a visit to Trans Nzoia County has emerged, sparking reactions on social media.

In the video, the vocal senator is seen heading to a makeshift toilet as his supporters accompany him and stand guard outside, seemingly determined to ensure his security even during a private moment.

The incident happened during the senator’s visit to Trans Nzoia County, where he was attending a series of roadside rallies as he continued to engage with supporters.

The video comes amid Sifuna’s growing popularity as he seeks the country’s top seat, with the outspoken senator continuing to attract attention as he steps up his political activities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.