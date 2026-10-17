A Slay Queen steals the show at Triple X Lounge in Kasarani during Dera Night- See NYASH (VIDEO)





Saturday, October 17, 2026 - A slay queen left revellers turning their heads at Triple X Lounge, the newly launched entertainment joint in Kasarani, during an event dubbed Dera Night.

The event attracted ladies who turned up dressed in deras and took to the stage to showcase their dance moves.

However, one lady appeared to steal the show with her energetic performance, attracting attention from revelers.

In the clip, the well-endowed lady is seen shaking her nyash to the music as she dances confidently on stage, leaving revellers entertained by her moves.

Watch the video.

Dera Night at Triple X Lounge in Kasarani https://t.co/KteDnCwvGH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.