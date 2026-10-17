Serial motorbike-riding phone snatchers arrested by undercover cops (PHOTOs)





Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Undercover police officers from Buruburu have arrested two suspected serial phone snatchers linked to a series of thefts across Nairobi County and neighbouring areas.

The two suspects were apprehended following a rigorous chase by the undercover team, which has been pursuing individuals suspected of terrorising members of the public through phone snatching.

One of the suspects, identified as Melvin, was arrested in Mihango, while his accomplice, Kevo, was nabbed in Kariobangi South.

According to information shared by the officers, the suspects are believed to be behind several incidents of phone theft targeting unsuspecting members of the public in Nairobi and its environs.

Melvin is said to reside in Mihango, while his accomplice, Kevo, hails from the Majengo area.

The two suspects are currently being held at Mowlem Police Station as they await arraignment in court.

Police have urged anyone who may have fallen victim to the phone-snatching gang to visit Mowlem Police Station and report their cases to assist investigators with ongoing inquiries.

The undercover team has also issued a stern warning to individuals involved in phone snatching, saying officers will continue pursuing suspected criminals and bringing them to justice.



















The Kenyan DAILY POST.