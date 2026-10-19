MC FULLSTOP’s controversial son, ANDY DEH, cries for help online after being detained in hospital over unpaid bill, barely a month after mocking NATALIE GITHINJI’s sickness - Raises only 600 bob







Monday, October 19, 2026 - Andy Deh, the controversial son of legendary reggae emcee John Maina, alias MC Fullstop, has gone live on TikTok to plead for financial help after being detained in hospital over an unpaid bill.

Andy had been hospitalised after suffering from severe intestinal and pancreatic complications reportedly linked to heavy alcohol consumption following days of partying.

Doctors inserted a nasogastric tube to drain fluids from his stomach after he went three days without food.

Andy initially asked Kenyans to help him clear a KSh 70,000 hospital bill.

However, the bill reportedly climbed to KSh 700,000, leaving him frustrated after raising only KSh 600 in two days.

Public sympathy has been limited, with some social media users revisiting controversial remarks he made weeks earlier.

Andy had faced backlash after mocking media personality Natalie Githinji over her battle with stage 4 endometriosis.

He claimed her condition was caused by excessive use of family planning and emergency contraceptive pills (P2), remarks that attracted criticism online.

His current appeal for financial assistance has now reignited debate about his past comments and the reaction he is receiving from the public.

Andy Deh, MC Fullstop’s estranged son, has been detained in the hospital where he was being treated and is desperately fundraising on TikTok Live to clear the bill. 😅😅 https://t.co/Pl8ERAwivg — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) October 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.