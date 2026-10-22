A SIMP rescued while trying to take his own life after being dumped by his girlfriend - He wanted to jump off a flyover in Mlolongo (VIDEO)





Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a middle-aged man attempted to take his own life following a breakup with his girlfriend.

According to a social media user, the incident occurred at the Mlolongo flyover, where the man was seen attempting to jump while lamenting over the end of his relationship.

The dramatic scene attracted the attention of passersby, who quickly intervened to prevent him from jumping.

Members of the public managed to restrain the man before alerting the police, who arrived at the scene and took him into custody.

Watch the video.

Jamaa ali kosana na dem yake aka taka kuji rusha kutoka kwa flyover hapo mlolongo https://t.co/QN27Qoxj9k — Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) October 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.