A SIMP rescued while trying to take his own life after being dumped by his girlfriend - He wanted to jump off a flyover in Mlolongo (VIDEO)

Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a middle-aged man attempted to take his own life following a breakup with his girlfriend.
According
to a social media user, the incident occurred at the Mlolongo flyover, where
the man was seen attempting to jump while lamenting over the end
of his relationship.
The
dramatic scene attracted the attention of passersby, who quickly intervened to
prevent him from jumping.
Members
of the public managed to restrain the man before alerting the police, who
arrived at the scene and took him into custody.
Watch
the video.
Jamaa ali kosana na dem yake aka taka kuji rusha kutoka kwa flyover hapo mlolongo https://t.co/QN27Qoxj9k— Yoyachris (@yoyachris1) October 22, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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