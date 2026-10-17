A senior cop among the traffic police officers arrested for extorting bribes from motorists along Maua-Makutano road - Ksh 23,000 recovered during a raid by EACC officials (PHOTOs)





Saturday, October 17, 2026 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two traffic police officers over allegations of extorting and receiving bribes from motorists along the Maua-Makutano Road near Kemu in Meru County.

The suspects, Senior Sergeant Robert Kibet Busienei and Police Constable Janet Rose Makena, were arrested following a targeted surveillance operation conducted by EACC officials.

During the operation, the anti-graft officers recovered KSh 23,000 in various denominations from the two officers.

They also impounded a Toyota Fielder, registration number KDC 873T, which was parked by the roadside.

The arrests are part of ongoing efforts by the commission to crack down on bribery and corruption among public officers, particularly those entrusted with enforcing traffic laws and maintaining order on the roads.

Following their arrest, the two suspects were escorted to the EACC Upper Eastern Regional Office in Isiolo, where they were taken through processing and recorded statements as investigations continued.

The commission reiterated its commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring that public officers uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability while discharging their duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.