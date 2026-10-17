Tragedy as Meru University student found dead in her room - Her last moments revealed (PHOTO)

Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Grief has engulfed Meru University after a second-year student was found dead in her room at Neema Apartments in California, in a tragic incident that has left fellow comrades mourning.
The student, identified as Vivian, was pursuing a Bachelor
of Arts degree in Kiswahili and History.
Preliminary accounts indicate that she had been unwell and
was alone in her house, with no one checking on her before the tragic
discovery.
The incident came to light after Vivian’s mother, who had
last spoken to her on the phone the previous day, became worried when her
daughter failed to answer repeated calls.
Concerned about her whereabouts, her mother reportedly
contacted people in Meru to help establish what had happened to her daughter.
The landlord and fellow comrades later went to check on
Vivian after learning that she could not be reached on her phone.
Upon arrival, they reportedly found the window open and the
lights switched on, but the door was locked from the inside.
After repeated attempts to get her attention failed, they
forced the door open, only to find the young student unresponsive inside the
room.
Medication was reportedly found on a table in the room, although it remains unclear whether it had any connection to her death.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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