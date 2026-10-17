Tragedy as Meru University student found dead in her room - Her last moments revealed (PHOTO)







Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Grief has engulfed Meru University after a second-year student was found dead in her room at Neema Apartments in California, in a tragic incident that has left fellow comrades mourning.

The student, identified as Vivian, was pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Kiswahili and History.

Preliminary accounts indicate that she had been unwell and was alone in her house, with no one checking on her before the tragic discovery.

The incident came to light after Vivian’s mother, who had last spoken to her on the phone the previous day, became worried when her daughter failed to answer repeated calls.

Concerned about her whereabouts, her mother reportedly contacted people in Meru to help establish what had happened to her daughter.

The landlord and fellow comrades later went to check on Vivian after learning that she could not be reached on her phone.

Upon arrival, they reportedly found the window open and the lights switched on, but the door was locked from the inside.

After repeated attempts to get her attention failed, they forced the door open, only to find the young student unresponsive inside the room.

Medication was reportedly found on a table in the room, although it remains unclear whether it had any connection to her death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST