A Land Rover Discovery stolen in the UK recovered at a car yard along the Northern Bypass (PHOTOs)

Saturday, October 17, 2026 - Detectives have recovered a luxury vehicle stolen in the United Kingdom from a car yard along Nairobi’s Northern Bypass in a major crackdown targeting local and international motor vehicle theft syndicates.
The
recovery was made during a week-long, multi-agency operation dubbed Operation
Carback II, which concluded yesterday and targeted stolen vehicles and
vehicle-related criminal networks.
The
operation was spearheaded by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI),
through its INTERPOL National Central Bureau in Nairobi and the Operations
Directorate, in collaboration with other investigative units and national law
enforcement agencies.
During
the operation, detectives raided a motor vehicle yard along the Northern Bypass
and recovered a grey Land Rover Discovery bearing registration number KCY 001J.
A
check against the INTERPOL database established that the luxury vehicle had
been reported stolen in the United Kingdom.
It
was subsequently impounded and escorted to DCI Headquarters for further
processing and investigations.
Kenya
participated in the coordinated international operation under INTERPOL’s
Project Drive Out, conducted in collaboration with the European Union Agency
for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).
The
nationwide crackdown brought together several agencies, including the National
Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Office of
the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS),
Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service.
Detectives
physically inspected more than 1,800 vehicles and checked over 260,000 vehicles
against the INTERPOL database across Nairobi, Eastern, Central, Nyanza,
Western, Coast and Rift Valley regions.
In
a separate discovery in Thika West Sub-County, detectives found a white
Mercedes-Benz Kompressor fitted with registration number KBZ 325J, which
belongs to an orange Suzuki station wagon.
The discovery raised questions about the vehicle’s identity and registration, prompting further investigations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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