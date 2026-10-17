Environment Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng'eno’s wife visits the scene of the chopper crash at Kericho Golf Club to thank God for sparing her husband (PHOTO)

Saturday, October 17, 2026 - The wife of Environment Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng’eno has visited the scene of the helicopter crash at Kericho Golf Club, where she held prayers and a thanksgiving service to thank God for sparing her husband’s life.
During the visit, she offered prayers at the
scene of the accident, expressing gratitude to God for protecting her husband
and granting him another chance to live.
The visit comes after the helicopter accident
at Kericho Golf Club, which left the PS and others counting their blessings
following the frightening incident.
Her presence at the crash site was marked by
prayers and thanksgiving, as she reflected on the incident and expressed
appreciation for her husband’s survival.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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