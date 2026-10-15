A lady accused of dumping a KALENJIN man after selling his ancestral land to sponsor her education in the UK speaks - Claims he used to send her photos in bed with other women!





Thursday, October 15, 2026 - Chia Joan, the lady accused of dumping her Kalenjin boyfriend after he allegedly sold his ancestral land to finance her education in the United Kingdom, has finally broken her silence, giving her side of the story.

In a lengthy social media post, Joan dismissed claims that her boyfriend, Kiptoo, sold his land to sponsor her studies abroad, terming the allegations a big lie.

She revealed that they started dating on February 2, 2026, but their relationship was far from smooth, claiming that they had several disagreements along the way.

According to Joan, Kiptoo would sometimes send her view-once photos showing himself in bed with other women.

She claims that although the behaviour hurt her, she remained in the relationship because she was being threatened whenever she tried to walk away.

Joan further explained that on September 21, they had a disagreement that they tried unsuccessfully to resolve.

She claims Kiptoo was asked by his parents whether he intended to continue dating her, and he reportedly said no, prompting her to collect her clothes and leave his house.

Interestingly, Joan says she received her UK visa later that same night, despite the two having blocked each other.

She claims she informed Kiptoo’s parents about the good news because they had supported her, adding that she later communicated with him after he reached out to her.

The lady also denied claims that Kiptoo paid for her air ticket, saying his parents had given her KSh 50,000 to top up her visa fees.

She added that Kiptoo had asked her to refund KSh 1,500 he had given her family during her farewell, and she did so.

Joan further claimed that she even contributed money towards Kiptoo’s transport to the airport, insisting that she had been a supportive girlfriend.

“Muache kujudge mambo hamjui kwenye inaanzia,” she said, urging Kenyans to stop judging without hearing her side of the story.













Below is the viral Facebook post that Kiptoo had posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.