A lady accused of dumping a KALENJIN man after selling his ancestral land to sponsor her education in the UK speaks - Claims he used to send her photos in bed with other women!

Thursday, October 15, 2026 - Chia Joan, the lady accused of dumping her Kalenjin boyfriend after he allegedly sold his ancestral land to finance her education in the United Kingdom, has finally broken her silence, giving her side of the story.
In a lengthy social media
post, Joan dismissed claims that her boyfriend, Kiptoo, sold his land to
sponsor her studies abroad, terming the allegations a big lie.
She revealed that they
started dating on February 2, 2026, but their relationship was far from smooth,
claiming that they had several disagreements along the way.
According to Joan, Kiptoo
would sometimes send her view-once photos showing himself in bed with other
women.
She claims that although the
behaviour hurt her, she remained in the relationship because she was being
threatened whenever she tried to walk away.
Joan further explained that
on September 21, they had a disagreement that they tried unsuccessfully to
resolve.
She claims Kiptoo was asked
by his parents whether he intended to continue dating her, and he reportedly
said no, prompting her to collect her clothes and leave his house.
Interestingly, Joan says she
received her UK visa later that same night, despite the two having blocked each
other.
She claims she informed
Kiptoo’s parents about the good news because they had supported her, adding
that she later communicated with him after he reached out to her.
The lady also denied claims
that Kiptoo paid for her air ticket, saying his parents had given her KSh
50,000 to top up her visa fees.
She added that Kiptoo had
asked her to refund KSh 1,500 he had given her family during her farewell, and
she did so.
Joan further claimed that she
even contributed money towards Kiptoo’s transport to the airport, insisting
that she had been a supportive girlfriend.
“Muache kujudge mambo hamjui kwenye inaanzia,” she said, urging Kenyans to stop judging without hearing her side of the story.
Below is the viral Facebook post that Kiptoo had posted.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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