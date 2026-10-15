Uproar as a rogue city council female askari is captured on camera roughing up a female hawker- This is wrong! Alimpiga Hedi(VIDEO)





Thursday, October 15, 2026 - A female city council askari is on the spot after she was captured on camera roughing up a female hawker during an enforcement operation in Nairobi CBD.

The woman was selling mitumba clothes in the city centre when she was rounded up by city askaris and forced into a vehicle belonging to the enforcement officers.

In the viral video, the female askari is seen confronting the hawker before headbutting her as she forces her into the vehicle.

The disturbing footage has sparked an online uproar, with many Kenyans condemning the officer’s actions and questioning the use of force against a hawker trying to earn a living.

Some social media users have called on the relevant authorities to identify the officer and take appropriate action over the incident.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.